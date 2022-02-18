Zelda: Majora's Mask next to come to Nintendo Switch Online

(Pocket-lint) - Continuing the drip-feed of new games for the Nintendo 64 system being added to its online subscription, Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be arriving on Nintendo Switch Online on 25 February 2022.

As with all the other N64 games, it'll only be accessible to those who pay for the Switch Online Expansion Pack, the higher tier of membership, and will be the twelfth game added to the N64 section of the library.

Majora's Mask, the follow-up to all-time icon Ocarina of Time, is a fairly radical departure in terms of structure for the series, thanks to a constantly ticking three-day clock that loops as Link tries to find a way to stop the moon from crashing down on the land around him.

It also has a famously more eerie and creepy tone than many Zelda games, with darker imagery and a few fairly creepy characters, and the central mask itself also have a distinctly weird look.

The addition means another of the most beloved and well-known N64 games will be on Nintendo Switch Online, and it'll be interesting to see if Nintendo keeps up this fairly regular tactic of adding to the service, or whether it's just working through a backlog.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.