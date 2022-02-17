Nintendo might be using AMD tech to boost Nintendo Switch performance

(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch continues to be incredibly popular and the Nintendo Switch OLED model has been making waves too. One thing Nintendo hasn't been focussing on though is performance.

Consoles like the Xbox Series X have FPS boost to improve frame rates on even the most visually intensive games. On PC gamers can take advantage of Nvidia's DLSS for performance improvements, but on the Nintendo's handheld, there hasn't been much gamers can do, until now.

Twitter user @NWPlayer123, has spotted an indication that Nintendo might be using AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology to improve Switch performance in Nintendo Switch Sports.

found an interesting license from Nintendo Switch Sports, lists FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) pic.twitter.com/cfQKslK6Sg — Nikki™ (@NWPlayer123) February 16, 2022

AMD's technology employ an "advanced edge reconstruction algorithm" to upscale the image meaning that the graphics processor can output a smaller resolution initially, then upscale it. This results in higher FPS and a smoother experience that's ideal for fast-paced games.

It's been thought for a while that future Nintendo Switch hardware could make use of Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling but FidelityFX Super Resolution is a valid alternative to that with current hardware. It's also open-source, free to use and will work with the Nvidia Tegra X1 GPU currently in the Switch.

So it seems that Nintendo is testing out the possibilities with Nintendo Switch Sports and how much performance difference that makes. Perhaps we'll also see the technology employed in future games too.

