(Pocket-lint) - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, originally released for Nintendo 64 way back in the year 2000, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch this February.

Largely seen as one of the all-time best Zelda titles in Nintendo's roster, the title already had a digital re-release for Nintendo's Wii U back in 2016.

But we all know the fate of that former Nintendo platform - and with far more Switch users, the prospect of playing this title on Nintendo's savvy console-meets-portable will be enticing for many.

Majora's Mask will release as part of Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the Japanese company's online subscription service, which comes complete with a host of classic titles - to date the most recent of which is the Banjo-Kazooie re-release - which begins at a very reasonable £3.49/$3.99 per month.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

The name of the service, as many an N64 owner from back in the day will remember, is an echo of the Expansion Pak product - effectively additional RAM in a cartridge (increasing it for a 'huge' 4MB to 8MB (yes, Megabytes, remember the early millennium?) - that slotted into the classic 64-bit console. You can see that on the original N64 boxed edition of Majora's Mask, as shown in Nintendo America's Tweet above.

It won't be possible to buy Majora's Mask for Switch as an outright title on either cartridge or via download at this stage. It's very much a driver for Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Which is understandable, as the service is allegedly set to receive dozens more classic titles in the future, from Kirby 64 to F-Zero X.

There's no final detail on the exact date that Majora's Mask for Switch will be available beyond the "February" confirmation, nor details on whether additional graphics, texture or upscaling work will be part of the experience. Either way, we'll be excited to revisit one of Link's darker adventures; here's hoping it's as good as we remember and not just pent-up nostalgic memories.

Writing by Mike Lowe.