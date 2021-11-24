(Pocket-lint) - The UK Nintendo Store has the wireless Sega Mega Drive controller in stock at last.

Designed for Nintendo Switch owners to play the range of Mega Drive / Genesis games available with the Switch Online Expansion Pass, the controller has been available to order in the US for a while. Now UK retro gaming fans can snag one too.

Sega Mega Drive Controller for Nintendo Switch available now Play the Sega games with the Switch Online Expansion Pass as they were intended. This faithful recreation of the original controller is only missing the cable, as it is wire-free. Order now for £39.99. View offer

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 24 November 2021

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

squirrel_widget_173043

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.