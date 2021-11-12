(Pocket-lint) - Back in June 2021 Nintendo announced Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, as part of celebrating Link's 35-year anniversary. Now the device is available to buy - so here's where to look and what to expect from the device.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a handheld that contains three classic Zelda titles, plus a fourth game, Vermin, which also stars everyone's favourite hero, Link.

The mini console contains the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Gameboy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Why the last of those is not the Gameboy Color version we don't really know, as the Game & Watch's colour screen could clearly handle it.

But if you're into your proper old skool classics then this Game & Watch is a great way to get ahold of them again. The price is reasonable, too, at £49.99/€49.99/$49.99 - although many day one deals are discounting that, as you can see from our live widget below:

Even Nintendo's own store is selling the handheld at the same price, but stock is limited to one sale per customer to stop scalpers picking up piles of this likely highly collectable mini console. A veritable bargain or ideal holiday gift for many Nintendo fans, we're sure.