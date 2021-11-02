Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Pikmin Bloom is now available on iOS and Android in the UK, the latest AR adventure from Niantic

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Niantic Pikmin Bloom is now available on iOS and Android in the UK, the latest AR adventure from Niantic
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Pikmin Bloom is the new AR walking game from Pokemon Go creators Niantic and Nintendo.

While at first glance it looks to have a fair bit in common with Pokemon Go, early reviewers report that the new title has a few surprises up it's sleeve. Either way, we're sure fans of the franchise will be delighted to be reunited with the creatures 20 years after the original game launched on Gamecube.

As of now, Pikmin Bloom has been released in the UK on the iOS app store and Google Play. It has also launched in mainland Europe, Taiwan and Korea. A full list of the countries unlocking the game today can be found here.  

Australia, Singapore, the US and Canada have already had access to the game for about a week and Niantic is continuing to roll out to other regions.

Niantic had a smash-hit on it's hands with Pokemon Go but not all of its AR rambling ventures have been so successful; Niantic announced that its Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game will be shutting down in January 2022, less than two years after its initial release.

Will Pikmin Bloom prove to be the next Pokemon Go? I suppose it's time to pop on some shoes and go for a stroll to find out.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 2 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Want to play Netflix games? Here's everything you need to know
Want to play Netflix games? Here's everything you need to know By Maggie Tillman ·
Pikmin Bloom is now available on iOS and Android in the UK, the latest AR adventure from Niantic
Pikmin Bloom is now available on iOS and Android in the UK, the latest AR adventure from Niantic By Luke Baker ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·