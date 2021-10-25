Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nintendo N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo will release its Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership tier later today, 25 October 2021, which includes a collecton of N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis classic games.

Like the existing NES and SNES collections available to Nintendo Switch Online members, the two new retro games libraries will include greats like Mario Kart 64, Pokémon Snap, Super Mario 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The Sega line-up includes Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In addition, the Nintendo Expansion Pass will include access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradies at no extra cost, when it is made available.

The tier will reportedly be available from 7pm PDT in the US, which means it goes live at 3am in the UK tomorrow, 26 October.

Standard Switch Online membership costs £17.99 (€19.99, $19.99) per year, although there's also a family membership plan that will cover eight different members in a household for £31.49 (€34.99, $34.99) a year.

Switch Online + Expansion Pass costs £34.99 (€39.99, $49.99) a year for a single member, £59.99 (€69.99, $79.99) for a family.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Existing Switch Online members will be able to upgrade at a discount.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 25 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Nintendo Switch Online: How much does it cost and what free games do you get?
Nintendo Switch Online: How much does it cost and what free games do you get? By Rik Henderson ·
N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today
N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now
Xbox Series X/S owners can play PC games through GeForce Now By Rik Henderson ·