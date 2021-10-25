(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo will release its Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership tier later today, 25 October 2021, which includes a collecton of N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis classic games.

Like the existing NES and SNES collections available to Nintendo Switch Online members, the two new retro games libraries will include greats like Mario Kart 64, Pokémon Snap, Super Mario 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The Sega line-up includes Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In addition, the Nintendo Expansion Pass will include access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradies at no extra cost, when it is made available.

The tier will reportedly be available from 7pm PDT in the US, which means it goes live at 3am in the UK tomorrow, 26 October.

Standard Switch Online membership costs £17.99 (€19.99, $19.99) per year, although there's also a family membership plan that will cover eight different members in a household for £31.49 (€34.99, $34.99) a year.

Switch Online + Expansion Pass costs £34.99 (€39.99, $49.99) a year for a single member, £59.99 (€69.99, $79.99) for a family.

Existing Switch Online members will be able to upgrade at a discount.