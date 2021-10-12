Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo Switch OLED dock is 4K-ready, even if the console isn't

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Nintendo Switch OLED dock is 4K-ready, even if the console isn't
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Further proof has emerged that the new TV dock that comes with the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is capable of outputting 4K Ultra HD video. The HDMI cable supplied with the console is too.

After the new Switch edition was launched last week, it was claimed that the included cable complies with HDMI standard 2.0. This is required for 4K60 video output.

Now a content creator has discovered that the chip inside the new dock is a Realtek RTD2172N. This is a 4K UHD multimedia SoC, so can feed 4K visuals through the HDMI port.

A dataminer found a similar chipset listed in firmware eariler this year. It was thought to refer to a Pro model at the time.

The dock was codenamed "Cradle Aula" back then.

Posting his latest findings on Twitter, @KawlunDram also tested the supplied cable on his Xbox to confirm it could carry a 4K60 signal.

Of course, this is all great and proves the dock is futureproof, but Nintendo itself recently claimed that it has no plans for a further Switch model, let alone a 4K Pro.

It debunked a Bloomberg story claiming that developers have been supplied with 4K testing kits, stating that it was "categorically untrue".

"We have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch - OLED Model," Nintendo added.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 12 October 2021.
Recommended for you
Nintendo Switch OLED dock is 4K-ready, even if the console isn't
Nintendo Switch OLED dock is 4K-ready, even if the console isn't By Rik Henderson ·
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Battlefield 2042: Release date, trailers and everything you need to know about BF2042
Battlefield 2042: Release date, trailers and everything you need to know about BF2042 By Max Freeman-Mills ·