(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch is a marvel in all its forms, whether you're still rocking the original Switch (like most of us), you're on a Switch Lite or about to pick up a brand new Switch OLED.

However, something that's plagued every single model has been stick drift - a phenomenon that sees wear and tear stop the Joy-Con's analogue sticks from working properly. The most common symptom is that your sticks will move the camera or character in-game even though they're stood still in real life.

It's a hugely annoying problem and has been the subject of lawsuit after lawsuit from upset consumers in the US particularly, but Nintendo has generally kept pretty quiet about it, outside of offering a moderately inconvenient repair service.

Now, though, a Q&A it's uploaded about the Switch OLED's development process has shed a little more light - sadly, though, it's not great news. Basically, despite apparently constant minor improvements to durability since the original Switch launched, Nintendo suspects that a certain amount of wear is inevitable and therefore hard to counteract:

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 8 October 2021

"[F]or example car tires wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate. So with that same premise, we asked ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how can both operability and durability coexist? It’s something we are continuously tackling."

While the interview underlines that Nintendo is still working on the problem, that does sound a little like admitting that it'll never go away fully. That's fair enough, but it's also fair to point out that Joy-Cons seem to have the issue far more commonly than other branded controllers.