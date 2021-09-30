Nintendo Switch 4K report "is not true", states Nintendo

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has publicly debunked a report that claimed it was supplying 4K Nintendo Switch development units to studios.

A Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumoured for the last couple of years, but the Japanese gaming giant has denied that there are plans for a further Switch upgrade after the Switch (OLED model).

Taking to Twitter to reaffirm its stance, Nintendo stated that it wanted to clarify that a report by Bloomberg published on Wednesday 29 September was not true.

A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. (1/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

In addition, it denied that a Switch Pro is in development.

We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021. (2/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

That's not to say it won't introduce a Pro model sometime in the future, but you shouldn't expect one anytime soon.

Instead, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will release next week alongside the latest game in the Metroid series, Metroid Dread.

The new console version has a larger, 7-inch OLED display but retains the same shape and size of the original, thanks to a slimmer bezel. You also get increased storage capacity (64GB) and Ethernet connectivity on the included dock.

After recent price cuts for the original Switch, you do have to pay a decent premium for the new features. We should be fully reviewing the OLED model before release to help you make that decision.

