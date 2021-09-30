Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nintendo Switch 4K report "is not true", states Nintendo

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has publicly debunked a report that claimed it was supplying 4K Nintendo Switch development units to studios.

A Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumoured for the last couple of years, but the Japanese gaming giant has denied that there are plans for a further Switch upgrade after the Switch (OLED model).

Taking to Twitter to reaffirm its stance, Nintendo stated that it wanted to clarify that a report by Bloomberg published on Wednesday 29 September was not true.

In addition, it denied that a Switch Pro is in development.

That's not to say it won't introduce a Pro model sometime in the future, but you shouldn't expect one anytime soon.

Instead, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will release next week alongside the latest game in the Metroid series, Metroid Dread.

The new console version has a larger, 7-inch OLED display but retains the same shape and size of the original, thanks to a slimmer bezel. You also get increased storage capacity (64GB) and Ethernet connectivity on the included dock.

After recent price cuts for the original Switch, you do have to pay a decent premium for the new features. We should be fully reviewing the OLED model before release to help you make that decision.

In the meantime, check out our comparison guide here: Nintendo Switch OLED model vs Nintendo Switch: What's the difference?

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 30 September 2021.
