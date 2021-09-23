Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo 64 classics and SEGA Genesis games coming soon to Switch Online

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nintendo Nintendo 64 classics and SEGA Genesis games coming soon to Switch Online

- Classic wireless controllers are coming soon, too

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - At Nintendo’s Direct event today, the company finally announced support for classic Nintendo 64 titles and various SEGA Genesis games on the Nintendo Switch via Switch Online. 

Initially, they’ll be nine titles available to play at launch for the N64 and 14 for the SEGA Genesis. 

On the N64, titles include all-time classics such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Mario Kart 64. While for the SEGA Genesis, the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Golden Axe will all be available later this year. 

NintendoNintendo 64 classics and SEGA Genesis games coming soon to Switch Online photo 3

The full list looks as follows:

  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Lylat Wars
  • Sin and Punishment
  • Dr. Mario 64
  • Mario Tennis 64
  • Operation: WinBack
  • Yoshi’s Story

And for the SEGA Genesis: 

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Contra: Hard Corps
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Golden Axe
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • M.U.S.H.A.
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Ristar
  • Shining Force
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Strider

The company is yet to announce pricing on the expansion pack needed to access these games, but they did reveal users should expect to see the feature launch sometime in late October. 

At the event, the company has announced an array of new game updates and minor new features headed to Nintendo titles throughout the rest of the year into early next, however, the confirmation of N64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming to Switch has got to be the biggest announcement of the show. 

Perhaps even cooler than throwback titles coming to modern consoles is the fact that Nintendo will be selling wireless versions of the accompanying retro controllers for $49.99 each. 

Earlier this month, we reported on the possibility of GameBoy Advance games coming to Switch Online, but with today's announcement, we'll have to wait a little while longer to play those handheld classics of 2001. 

To watch Nintendo’s full Direct event on all things Switch, click here or watch below. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 23 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Nintendo 64 classics and SEGA Genesis games coming soon to Switch Online
Nintendo 64 classics and SEGA Genesis games coming soon to Switch Online By Alex Allegro ·
Dying Light 2 gameplay event: How to watch Dying 2 Know Episode 4
Dying Light 2 gameplay event: How to watch Dying 2 Know Episode 4 By Rik Henderson ·
Nintendo Direct: How to watch the September live stream
Nintendo Direct: How to watch the September live stream By Rik Henderson ·
Best Xbox Series X/S accessories 2021: Get gear for your next-gen console
Best Xbox Series X/S accessories 2021: Get gear for your next-gen console By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Death Stranding Director's Cut review: Time to revisit on PS5?
Death Stranding Director's Cut review: Time to revisit on PS5? By Rik Henderson ·
Call of Duty Vanguard: Release date, platforms, and everything you need to know about the new COD
Call of Duty Vanguard: Release date, platforms, and everything you need to know about the new COD By Max Freeman-Mills ·