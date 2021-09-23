(Pocket-lint) - At Nintendo’s Direct event today, the company finally announced support for classic Nintendo 64 titles and various SEGA Genesis games on the Nintendo Switch via Switch Online.

Initially, they’ll be nine titles available to play at launch for the N64 and 14 for the SEGA Genesis.

On the N64, titles include all-time classics such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Mario Kart 64. While for the SEGA Genesis, the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Golden Axe will all be available later this year.

The full list looks as follows:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

And for the SEGA Genesis:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

The company is yet to announce pricing on the expansion pack needed to access these games, but they did reveal users should expect to see the feature launch sometime in late October.

At the event, the company has announced an array of new game updates and minor new features headed to Nintendo titles throughout the rest of the year into early next, however, the confirmation of N64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming to Switch has got to be the biggest announcement of the show.

Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members. Stay tuned for more information to come. pic.twitter.com/MENafDLLRs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Perhaps even cooler than throwback titles coming to modern consoles is the fact that Nintendo will be selling wireless versions of the accompanying retro controllers for $49.99 each.

Earlier this month, we reported on the possibility of GameBoy Advance games coming to Switch Online, but with today's announcement, we'll have to wait a little while longer to play those handheld classics of 2001.

To watch Nintendo’s full Direct event on all things Switch, click here or watch below.