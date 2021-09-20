Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Hands-on pics of Nintendo Switch OLED appear

(Pocket-lint) - The newest Nintendo Switch, the long-awaited OLED Model, isn't fully out yet - it releases on 13 October and there will be countless people expecting pre-order deliveries on that date. However, we just got a new look at the console in the wild.

The OLED Model is now on display in a number of stores in Tokyo, including Nintendo's own, which makes sense given how imminent its release date is. That's led some Japanese Twitter users to share photos of the Switch.

It's always useful to see these sorts of shots, even once a console is a known quantity, given how they can use angles that aren't quite as marketing-approved as the stuff Nintendo is putting out.

The user above has posted a fair few images, too, of both the console with its screen on (playing the upcoming Metroid Dread) and the new version of its dock that'll also be debuting, with an included Ethernet port.

The photos also make it really easy to see how impressive the change to the console's bezels are, with a screen that gets much closer to the edge of the Switch's body - which should be a pretty solid change compared to the current edition.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 20 September 2021.
