Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Is N64 next for Nintendo's Switch Online service?

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pat Moin / Unsplash Is N64 next for Nintendo's Switch Online service?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After the news of Game Boy games potentially coming to Nintendo Switch, the same tipster has revealed that classic N64 titles could soon be added too.

However, you might have to pay more for your Nintendo Switch Onine subscription as the "insider" believes they will come at a premium.

Switch Online membership is a requirement for playing online multiplayer on the majority of Switch games. It also provides access to a growing library of classic Nintendo games running through emulation.

At present, this covers NES and SNES games, but a report at the beginning of September suggested that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games could soon follow. The same report said that emulation for a fourth retro console was found in a datamine of the service.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Tipster NateDrake claims that will be N64 (which makes a lot of sense really). He also proposes in the latest episode of his podcast that it could be part of an additional subscription tier: "What I'm going to propose, is that when Nintendo 64 does come to Nintendo Switch Online it is going to come with a higher-priced tier - a premium version of Nintendo Switch Online, if you will," he said (as reported by NintendoLife).

"I don't think they would try to double the price of it... I'd come in at $30 a year, $35 would be the ceiling, any more than that I think Nintendo would be really pushing things."

Nintendo Switch Online currently costs £17.99 for 12-months in the UK, $19.99 in the States.

squirrel_widget_173043

There is no official confirmation of neither Game Boy nor N64 games coming to the service yet.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 16 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Is N64 next for Nintendo's Switch Online service?
Is N64 next for Nintendo's Switch Online service? By Rik Henderson ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·
Battlefield 2042: Release date, Portal mode and everything you need to know about BF2042
Battlefield 2042: Release date, Portal mode and everything you need to know about BF2042 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
  • Via: Rumour: Insider says N64 Is coming to Switch Online, believes it will introduce a "higher-priced" subscription tier - nintendolife.com
  • Source: Nate the Hate - youtube.com
Sections Games