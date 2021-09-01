(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo could be about to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its growing line-up of retro titles on Switch Online.

Already host to more than 100 NES and SNES games, the Switch Online service was found to support a further two console emulators during a datamine in 2019. It is believed that one is dedicated to Game Boy and its follow-up.

Now, NintendoLife's sources have not only confirmed that to be true, they have revealed that Game Boy and GBC games are coming "very soon".

Nintendo has not been shy in talking about plans to update its retro games library on Switch (even future "mini" consoles). It always said it could expand it to other platforms. We were hoping that would include N64, but it seems the company's original handheld is a greater priority for now.

To be fair, there are a myriad of classic Game Boy games we'd love to see on Switch. Super Mario Land is an obvious one, as is the GB version of Tetris - which we played so much, we even saw it playing out in our dreams. And, while we don't think this will happen, imagine getting the classic Pokémon games to work your way through.

We cannot wait either way.