(Pocket-lint) - Animal Crossing and Puma are teaming up to deliver a line of official merchandise, with footwear and apparel teased by the sportswear giant ahead of a release in September.

After the Nintendo title took 2020 by storm with the latest release in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Puma is now working on themed designs that will land on 18 September.

As seen below, the sneakers teased on Twitter feature a series of villager's faces on them, complete with the iconic Puma stripe and the Animal Crossing leaf logo on the tongue. The design appears to be largely green, white and teal panels, and, in fact, bears quite a strong resemblance to the tones of the AC-themed Nintendo Switch.

As we say, clothing will also be coming from the collaboration. It's not entirely clear yet just what the collection will include - and we doubt there'll be, say, Animal Crossing underwear up for grabs - but we have seen fan site Animal Crossing World post a picture of a hoodie that features the same face-filled pattern as the shoes.

For those planning to cop some limited-edition bits and pieces in mid-September, we'll note that there's no information available regarding price just yet. If previous sportswear and gaming collabs are anything to go by, though, availability and not price will be what keeps these items exclusive.

Considering Puma has a history with Nintendo - releasing both Mario and Sonic collections previously - this is a very natural move. With the record-breaking success of New Horizons, too, we'd imagine that this latest Puma collection will be extremely coveted.