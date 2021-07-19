Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Nintendo confirms no Switch Pro for foreseeable future

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo will not be following up the Switch (OLED model) with a 4K Switch Pro. Not this year, at least.

The company confirmed in a Twitter post that it has no plans to launch another Switch model "at this time".

The tweet part of a response to reports that the OLED display and other, more minor upgrades on the OLED model cost far less than Nintendo's raised asking price. The Japanese gaming giant refutres these claims, while also putting to bed the idea that a Switch Pro with beefed-up processor and 4K graphics could soon follow.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is largely the same as the existing version, bar a larger 7-inch OLED display that offers greatly improved visuals when played in handheld mode.

It is fractiionally more expensive than the standard model but, if you've ever seen an OLED TV or used a smartphone with an AMOLED display, you'll understand the benefits.

The newer version of the console is available for pre-order now and will ship on 8 October 2021. Stock is in short supply at present, it seems.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 19 July 2021.
