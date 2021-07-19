(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo is no stranger to slightly unconventional release patterns across its gaming franchises, and a new rumour is circulating that suggests it's at it again.

According to seasoned leaker and reporter Jeff Grubb, Nintendo has completed development on a full remaster of the Metroid Prime trilogy for Switch, and is keeping it in the oven for an ideal release date.

Speaking on his Giant Bomb podcast, Grubb clarified that this isn't new or worrying - Nintendo has previous when it comes to holding complete games back to make sure they make the best impact they can.

After all, with Metroid Dread coming to Switch later this year, it makes sense that Nintendo might want to space out entries in the franchise to avoid the two releases cannibalising each other's sales.

In a longer-term sense we're also still waiting for any information at all about Metroid Prime 4, which Nintendo confirmed is in development. Grubb said that the Trilogy re-releasing would likely be timed to raise awareness of the Prime series before Metroid Prime 4 is closer to a release date, so that also could factor into its timing.

Either way, with Nintendo keeping quiet officially, we'll have to wait and see whether Grubb's sources are as accurate as they sound.