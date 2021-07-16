(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be available from 8 October 2021 but you can pre-order yours right now.

Available in both white and neon red/neon blue colour schemes, the new Switch is priced at £309, $349 and €364. It comes with a great sized 7-inch OLED display, yet retains the same svelte size and shape of the original Switch.

Other new features include a wired internet port on the redesigned TV dock and more internal storage for your games.

The Switch OLED is compatible with all existing and future Nintendo Switch games - and with 1,000s to choose from you'll always have something to play.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 16 July 2021

As with the standard Switch, it comes with detachable Joy-Cons that can be used as motion controllers or, with the screen's new, more stable tabletop kickstand, as individual controls for two-player games when out and about.

Pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch are available globally, but considering how quickly consoles are shifting these days, you might want to snag yours sharpish before it goes out of stock again.

You can also find out more about the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) in our handy guide here, or compare it with the original Nintendo Switch here.

We'll also update if there are future buying options for the swanky new machine.