Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo Switch Pro official - called Nintendo Switch OLED model

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 7
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Pro official - called Nintendo Switch OLED model photo 1

- On sale from 8 October 2021

- Adds a 7-inch OLED display

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has finally put all the rumours to bed and has announced a new Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model), as it's being called, is similar in size to the older version but comes with a larger 7-inch display that also now adopts OLED, a new dock and an improved, adjustable tabletop stand.

There is also 64GB of on-board storage and a wired LAN port on the dock.

However, contrary to the last year's worth of rumours, there is no 4K output - it's 1080p 60fps maximum when docked, 720p 60fps in handheld mode.

The display will be the winning element though, with a wider viewing angle and much better contrast thanks to the OLED display technology. Colour saturation should pop too.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be compatible with all existing and future Switch games - it will also work with existing Switch accessories.

There will be two versions available - one in white, with white Joy-Cons and dock, the other with more traditional neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons and a black dock.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

The new version of the console will be available from 8 October 2021, alongside Metroid Dread, which releases the same day. Pre-order details are to follow.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 6 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Nintendo Switch Pro official - called Nintendo Switch OLED model
Nintendo Switch Pro official - called Nintendo Switch OLED model By Rik Henderson ·
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) specs, release date, price and features
Nintendo Switch (OLED model) specs, release date, price and features By Rik Henderson ·
Nacon Connect 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Vampire The Masquerade publisher
Nacon Connect 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Vampire The Masquerade publisher By Rik Henderson ·