(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has finally put all the rumours to bed and has announced a new Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model), as it's being called, is similar in size to the older version but comes with a larger 7-inch display that also now adopts OLED, a new dock and an improved, adjustable tabletop stand.

There is also 64GB of on-board storage and a wired LAN port on the dock.

However, contrary to the last year's worth of rumours, there is no 4K output - it's 1080p 60fps maximum when docked, 720p 60fps in handheld mode.

The display will be the winning element though, with a wider viewing angle and much better contrast thanks to the OLED display technology. Colour saturation should pop too.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be compatible with all existing and future Switch games - it will also work with existing Switch accessories.

There will be two versions available - one in white, with white Joy-Cons and dock, the other with more traditional neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons and a black dock.

The new version of the console will be available from 8 October 2021, alongside Metroid Dread, which releases the same day. Pre-order details are to follow.