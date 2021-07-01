Nintendo speaks out on Switch Pro rumours

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has spoken about the possibility of his company releasing a Switch Pro model this year, saying that it always has new hardware in development. However, he refuses to be drawn on the upgraded console itself.

Speaking during a shareholder Q&A session, the Nintendo boss reinforced the gaming giant's stance: "The Company will continue to focus on creating unique games, and in order to achieve this, we will continue to propose games using a dedicated game console with integrated hardware and software,” he said (as translated by VGC).

"We are constantly developing hardware, software and dedicated peripherals, but we will refrain from commenting on specific products under development."

Rumours on a 4K Nintendo Switch Pro abound, with many still predicting it will still be released in time for this year's holiday season, irrespective of a no-show at E3.

Some thought it could be announced prior to or during the digital event, not least because it appeared listed on a couple of retail sites, but Nintendo solely focused on software during its only Direct presentation.

That doesn't mean the boat has sailed, however. The Nintendo Switch Lite was unveiled mid-July 2019 for a release in September that year. Maybe we could see a similar pattern with the Pro.

If so, we only have a week or so to wait.

Writing by Rik Henderson.