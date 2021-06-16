(Pocket-lint) - Not only did Nintendo reveal more about Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at its 2021 E3 Direct conference, it also unveiled a Game & Watch handheld system as celebration of Link's 35 year anniversary.

Coming 12 November this year, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system will contain three classic Zelda titles, plus a fourth game, Vermin, also starring Link.

The mini console contains the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Gameboy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Why it's not the Gameboy Color version of that final title, we don't really know, as the Game & Watch's colour screen could clearly handle it. Guess it's very much all about the old-skool classics rather than more up-to-date versions.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 16 June 2021

It looks like a fun way to hark back to some of Link's classic adventures. That the original The Legend of Zelda title was released on the NES way back in 1986 is kind of hard to believe - especially as the top-down title still holds up as a classic piece of game design even today.

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link takes things into side-scrolling territory, while The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is our favourite of the three - perhaps one of the best Zelda games in its long history (and a great totally remastered Nintendo Switch release from 2019).

Writing by Mike Lowe.