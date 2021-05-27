Nintendo Switch Pro announcement due 'within weeks'

(Pocket-lint) - We've known for some time that the Nintendo Switch Pro is in the pipeline. Now it seems that the new console could potentially be announced within weeks with a release date of September.

We believe the new Switch Pro will have new internals including vastly improved Nvidia graphics capable of 4K output to a TV, though the OLED display (a 7-incher from Samsung) will have a lower resolution.

According to Bloomberg, the new console will start assembly in July and will be announced possibly during the digital E3 event that beins on 12 June. A Bloomberg source suggests that only a few people know the full name of the console at present and that production will ramp up to an October-December peak despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The four-year-old Switch got a mid-life hardware upgrade in August 2019, when the battery and other internals were upgraded.

Nintendo has somewhat cashed in on the older Switch model over the last year, with special Animal Crossing, Monster Hunter Rise and Mario Red and Blue Editions, many of which have been in short supply just like the main console.

It's suggested the new console will be priced above the $299/£299 ceiling. While likely, that is complete speculation for now. However, the high prices of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will still make Switch Pro seem relatively seem good value, even if the price does increase.

