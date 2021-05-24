(Pocket-lint) - Bandai Namco is bringing Family Trainer to the Nintendo Switch - a game that looks to make exercise fun by using a Leg Strap accessory to integrate real-world motion into gaming actions.

There's a history of fitness products for Nintendo's more recent consoles - from the Wii Fit for Nintendo Wii, to the Wii Fit U with Balance Board for Nintendo Wii U - including the most up-to-date Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure for the Switch.

The game features a variety of mini-games - through which you jump, run and stomp - where in-game movements correspond with real-world exercises. The trailer says there's "over a dozen mini adventures" which can be used "to workout your entire body", including the ability to "customise your workout routines according to your needs".

Family Trainer isn't solely aiming at fitness fanatics though. It's all about fun games utilising the Switch's Joy Con controllers, with the option of using the Leg Strap accessory to step things up with more physical movement than just a flick of the wrists.

Play on your own or have a friend join in alongside. there's multi-player head-to-head action to see who can win with the highest score, or it's possible to work together to achieve a goal.

Family Trainer arrives for Nintendo Switch on 3 September 2021. Pre-orders are open right now.

Writing by Mike Lowe.