Nintendo Switch Pro outed by OLED display firm

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch Pro might have been confirmed by an OLED panel company. 

Universal Display Corp referred to the much-rumoured higher-end Switch Pro during its recent Q1 investors call. The company's CEO, Steven V. Abrahamson, said that Nintendo has chosen an OLED display for the console due to "higher contrast" and "faster response times".

We're not sure where he gots his information from, so it's still just a rumour for now. But this is one of the first examples of the supply chain actively mentioning the new machine and its hardware.

The transcript of the call was posted by Spawn Wave on Twitter (via NintendoLife), with the relevant section highlighted.

It reads: "And in the gaming market, there our reports are, for the first time, Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro due to OLED benefits of higher contrast [and] faster response times.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

"The adoption of OLED continues to expand, and is fuelling the multiyear OLD capex growth cycle in which we are in."

Nintendo continues to be tight-lipped on the existance of a Switch Pro, but the wealth of evidence coming from elsewhere continues to pile. Surely, we will see it announced soon and, hopefully, for a 2021 holiday season release.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
