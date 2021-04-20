(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has begun rolling out Switch System Update 12.0.1 - one that adds to suggestions that the console could soon see improved Bluetooth audio capabilities.

Just two weeks after the previous upgrade - the System Update 12.0 - Nintendo now appears to have introduced additional tweaks to the Switch, despite only system stability improvements noted in the official patch notes.

As we saw with the previous Nintendo Switch update - in which data miners discovered changes to the dock that pointed to the accommodation of the rumoured Switch 4K model - there could be more to the update than just simple stability changes.

As outlined by Twitter users @Oatmealdome, and seen below, the latest update also features OS improvements to the Bluetooth system module, BSD sockets and the swear words list.

[Nintendo Switch System Update]



12.0.1 is out. Patch notes state “stability”, and that’s it.



Meanwhile, these OS components were updated:



- Bluetooth

- BSD Sockets (creates connections over the Internet)

- Swear words list



Probably bug fixes / internal stuff, but we’ll see. https://t.co/FEHDYNiWOs — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 20, 2021

This comes after the 12.0 update already added audio support to the console's Bluetooth driver, potentially broadening the use of Bluetooth headphones for the platform - something that's only available through third-party dongles, currently.

The specifics of this 12.0.1 update's Bluetooth changes haven't been detailed, naturally, but the fact it's been mentioned in consecutive OS updates is an encouraging sign that changes could come sooner rather than later.

Either way, to see these stability improvements and make sure your console is primed for the future, you're going to need to make sure it's fully up to date.

Typically, the Switch will automatically download the latest software when connected online. However, you do also have the option to manually push this, too, by heading to 'System Settings'.

