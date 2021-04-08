(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch and fully-portable Switch Lite are superbly designed games consoles, but there's always been something that's irked us and many other owners - the lack of Bluetooth heaphone support.

Yes, we can wire a pair of headphones to either console, via the 3.5mm port, or use a third-party wireless adapter that plugs into the USB-C port. But, considering Bluetooth is on board already, why can't we use it to stream audio to our wireless in-, on- or over-ears?

Thankfully, it looks like we don't have to let it bother us much longer, as dataminers have discovered code in Nintendo's latest Switch firmware (v12.0) that hints to Bluetooth audio support coming soon.

Lines of code specific to Bluetooth audio use were found by Yellow8 and posted on SwitchBrew. It was then reposted on Twitter by OatmealDome, who added that, while this might amount to nothing, it would be odd for Nintendo to add code that serves no purpose.

I personally don’t think Nintendo would add this for “no reason”, so hopefully this will be used somewhere. (Especially since Bluetooth Audio is a highly requested feature on the Switch.)



We’ll see what happens. Maybe it will, maybe it won't. Nintendo works in mysterious ways. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 7, 2021

Hopefully it will indeed amount to the unlocking of the much-requested feature and we can all use our consoles with multiple headsets, earbuds, and the like in the near future.

