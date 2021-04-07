Nintendo Switch Pro dock could contain 4K chip

(Pocket-lint) - There has been plenty of talk about a Nintendo Switch Pro (or Switch 2, as it's otherwise known) over the last year or so. And, much has been said about it being a 4K games system this time around.

However, it might not be the Switch Pro itself getting the 4K boost... it could be the dock instead.

Dataminers poking around in the latest Switch firmware - 12.0 (released on 5 April) - have found a couple of interesting lines of code that could be specific to a new model.

They have found reference to something codenamed "Cradle Aula", which is thought to be a new dock.

In addition, they have surmised the code entry "is_crda_fw_update_supported" refers to firmware for the new dock, and a dedicated chip inside it that could be used to upscale games to 4K.

At present, it's not known whether this could be for the existing Switch or a Switch Pro - but considering only the Pro has been rumoured to support 4K so far, it'd make sense it was the latter.

Also found in the code is the line "4kdp_preferred_over_usb30". This further suggests 4K output, possibly through a DisplayPort connection and processed through USB-C.

That Nintendo has released firmware with lines of code for future use suggests we are getting closer to some kind of new device - whether that be a Switch Pro, new dock or both.

Nintendo has confirmed it will take part in the all-digital E3 2021 in June. Maybe we'll find out more then.

Writing by Rik Henderson.