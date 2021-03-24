(Pocket-lint) - The developer behind Pokemon Go, Niantic, has partnered with Nintendo on a mobile AR game based on the popular Pikmin franchise, which revolves around exploring an Earth-like planet filled with cute creatures.

The mobile AR game will launch in 2021 and include gameplay activities designed to encourage more walking. Keep in mind the latest game in the Pikmin series is the Nintendo Switch’s Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a reworked version of the 2013 game first released for the Wii U. In our review, we said it takes all the charm and cuteness from the first two Pikmin games and adds a structured framework to those irresistible attributes.

Little else is known about the Pikmin mobile AR game, but Nintendo said in a statement that Niantic’s augmented reality technology makes it possible for mobile gamers to "experience the world as if Pikmin are secretly living all around us". Based on the theme of making walking fun, Nintendo said its mission is to provide a "new experience" and it hopes that "the Pikmin and this app will become a partner in your life".

Niantic, which is best known for 2016's smash-hit Pokemon Go, hasn't said which other games it will make with Nintendo, but it did mention in a blog post published on 25 March 2021 that details about additional upcoming apps will be revealed “in the coming months".

Writing by Maggie Tillman.