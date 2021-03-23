Nintendo Switch Pro could carry Nvidia's DLSS tech

(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch Pro is heavily tipped to be powered by a new generation of Nvidia's mobile processing.

A new report claims that it will feature DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), one of the two major technologies included in the latest PC graphics cards - the other being ray tracing, which is less likely.

DLSS is used by many PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 games and uses artificial intelligence to render graphics. This can result in a massive increase in frame rates and sharper images, thanks to upscaling images to a greater resolution but use less processing power.

The benefits for use on a new Nintendo Switch are obvious.

"People familiar with the matter" have told Bloomberg that DLSS will mostly be used on new titles, not improve the fidelity on older releases, as developers have to implement usage of the tech into their code.

They also suggest that the new console will be released in time for the "year-end shopping season" in order to potentially dominate the Christmas market.

Previous rumours on the Nintendo Switch Pro model include the possibility it will have a 7-inch OLED display this time, sport a 4K resolution when connected to a TV, and that it will come with several exclusive titles that will not work on the existing Switch or Switch Lite.

Writing by Rik Henderson.