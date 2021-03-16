  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Fortnite edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coming 4 June

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Fortnite edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coming 4 June
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has announced special Fortnite edition Joy-Cons as part of a Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle.

Coming in blue and yellow - with the latter featuring Peely's eyes and mouth as part of the design - the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons pack also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for in-game cosmetics.

The bundle will be available from 4 June, although we don't yet have a price.

It follows a special edition version of the Nintendo Switch that was launched last year and is now rather rare (we've seen it online, but only at exhorbitant prices).

It too featured blue and yellow Joy-Cons, although the other way around (blue on the right-hand controller rather than left). It also had a different decal.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Fortnite are also treated by the news that the Chapter 2 - Season 6 update arrives today. It adds weapon crafting, with special guests including Brazilian footballer Neymar and everybody's favourite Tomb Raider, Lara Croft.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
Nintendo Switch Pro expected to help drive console and game sales this year By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox Wireless Headset review: Premium audio at a reasonable price By Rik Henderson ·
Fortnite edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coming 4 June By Rik Henderson ·