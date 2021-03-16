Fortnite edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons coming 4 June

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has announced special Fortnite edition Joy-Cons as part of a Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle.

Coming in blue and yellow - with the latter featuring Peely's eyes and mouth as part of the design - the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons pack also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for in-game cosmetics.

The bundle will be available from 4 June, although we don't yet have a price.

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics.



And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021

It follows a special edition version of the Nintendo Switch that was launched last year and is now rather rare (we've seen it online, but only at exhorbitant prices).

It too featured blue and yellow Joy-Cons, although the other way around (blue on the right-hand controller rather than left). It also had a different decal.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 16 March 2021

Fortnite are also treated by the news that the Chapter 2 - Season 6 update arrives today. It adds weapon crafting, with special guests including Brazilian footballer Neymar and everybody's favourite Tomb Raider, Lara Croft.

Writing by Rik Henderson.