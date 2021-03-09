Nintendo Switch Pro could have exclusive games

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours on the 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro have been ramping up of late, with expectations that it will be announced and available later this year. However, not everyone will necessarily be happy about that.

That's because, while it is believed to be backwards compatible with existing Nintendo Switch games - which work on the two models of main Switch and the Switch Lite - it could also end up with several exclusives that current owners won't be able to play.

According to one "industry insider" - NateDrake who posted on ResetEra - third-parties are working on exclusive titles for the new version of the console: "There will be some select exclusives, especially from third-party partners," he wrote (as reported by International Business Times). However, at the start at least, there "may not be a big number of them".

He does claim to "know of at least one".

It does stand to reason. If the Nintendo Switch Pro turns out to be capable of 4K (when docked) and has a much beefier processor, developers will want to eke as much out of the new platform as they can. This could leave the existing Switch technology behind somewhat (just look at Cyberpunk 2077 for an example of a game running across two console generations).

And, it's not like Nintendo doesn't have a history of this... the DS family was famed for generational leaps, with each having both backward compatibility but also their own, dedicated exclusives.

One thing we're pretty sure of though - Nintendo's own first-party titles will be cross-generation for a considerable while yet, while third-party publishers will be foolhardy to turn their back on a console that's already in more than 80 million hands around the world.

Writing by Rik Henderson.