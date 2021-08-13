The Pokémon Company is holding a new Pokémon Presents video presentation later this month to celebrate its annual Pokémon Day.

Here's everything you need to know about the presentation, including when it's happening and whether we have any expectations about what it'll detail.

When is Pokémon Presents?

The next Pokémon Presents takes place on 27 February 2023 at 6AM PT, or 2PM GMT in the UK. Visit this world clock to determine your local time for the event.

As you can see from that announcement, the stream is in celebration of Pokémon Day, which comes every year on 27 February. Expect celebratory events in the likes of Pokémon Go, too.

How to watch the February 2023 Pokémon Presents

You should be able to watch the stream from the Pokémon YouTube channel, but we'll also embed it at the top of this piece for you to watch right here as soon as a URL goes live for the stream.

What to expect from Pokémon Presents

We know from the announcement Tweet that the stream will last for about 20 minutes, but there aren't many details circulating about what could be revealed.

If we were betting, though, we'd imagine that DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a likely topic, since the games have been out for a little while now and managed to attract unsurprisingly stellar sales figures.

Whether we see a full game announcement for a subsequent title (maybe another spinoff like Legends: Arceus) is anyone's guess, although we think it's probably a little bit too soon to assume that anything that significant will be announced.

