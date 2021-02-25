  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

How to watch the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary livestream

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nintendo How to watch the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary livestream
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's a big year for quite a few gaming franchises in the land of Nintendo, with Mario and The Legend of Zelda celebrating big milestones, but it's Pokémon that's about to take centre stage.

This year is the franchise's 25th anniversary, and fans have been going crazy trying to guess whether The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have a new game lined up to celebrate it.

It looks like we'll be finding out very soon - a special Pokémon Presents livestream has just been scheduled in on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. 

When is the Pokémon Presents livestream?

 The livestream is scheduled in for February 26th, at 15:00 GMT, but here are some more global times for clarity:

  • USA: 07:00 PDT 
  • USA: 10:00 EST
  • Europe: 16:00 CET

How can I watch the Pokémon Presents livestream?

The stream is going to be hosted on the Pokémon YouTube channel

For now the livestream link isn't ready, but as soon as it is we'll embed it at the top of this story, so if you bookmark this page you'll be able to watch it live along with us. 

Pokémon Presents livestream - what to expect

We know that the livestream will be about 20 minutes long, which sounds to us like the perfect amount of time to unveil and then show off a new game in the series for the Nintendo Switch - here's hoping!

The dominant fan theory at the moment is that we're in for another in the Let's Go sub-series that started with Evee! and Pikachu! - a remake of a previous generation of Pokémon games, with refreshed mechanics and new visuals.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

The most popular choice is Diamond and Pearl, not least because of the Tweet embedded below which appears to tease just such a game with a play on words. 

That sounds hugely promising to us, and if it's accurate we can't wait to revisit those great DS games with newly upgraded visuals. Still, we could be in for anything when the livestream starts, so be sure to save this page to be among the first to find out when it all kicks off!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

Recommended for you
Call of Duty Warzone tips and tricks: Essential hints to dominate Season 2 of the COD battle royale
Call of Duty Warzone tips and tricks: Essential hints to dominate Season 2 of the COD battle royale By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Today's PlayStation State of Play: How to watch the PS5 games reveal event
Today's PlayStation State of Play: How to watch the PS5 games reveal event By Rik Henderson ·
How to watch the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary livestream
How to watch the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary livestream By Max Freeman-Mills ·