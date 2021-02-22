(Pocket-lint) - The much-rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro could feature power comparable to Sony's PlayStation 4, including the capability of reaching 4K resolution.

That's according to the latest whispers from insiders within the community, who have helped shed light on data mined from a Nintendo Switch title.

Discussing the information on the ResetEra forum, a reputed insider - going by the handle 'z0m3le' - suggests that the next Switch device will come with a native resolution of 1440p and, due to Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 technology, will be able to upscale this even further.

"As for the Switch model incoming, we should just treat it like a PS4 with DLSS and a more capable CPU," the insider wrote.

"That's plenty to get an idea of what it should be capable of. A decade of GPU advancements and a raw performance on par with PS4 is just something we can all be happy and excited about," they continued.

As we say, the basis for these conclusions comes from a data miner who shared the information with the community. And while it's not clear which game the resolution hint was gleaned from, the thread - and more information that surfaced on Reddit - indicates that the default setting is set to 720p (the resolution of the current Nintendo Switch) and also offers another render resolution profile of 1440p.

Of course, this isn't the first rumour we've come across regarding the Switch Pro and its boosted specs. In fact, leaks regarding its ability to achieve 4K resolutions have been suggested on more than one occasion in the past year or so - even as recently as last month.

So, while industry whispers rarely confirm the full story, repeated indications do often help us paint the picture of what's to come. In this case, it's looking increasingly likely that the Nintendo Switch Pro will be able to offer users power on par with the last generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles.

When we'll know for sure is a different matter altogether, but it feels likely that an announcement will come at some point in 2021, perhaps even alongside a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. One can dream, anyway.

Writing by Conor Allison.