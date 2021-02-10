Nintendo to remaster more old Zelda games for Switch?

(Pocket-lint) - Just like how Mario's enjoying his 35th anniversary year, The Legend of Zelda series is coming into its own jubilee, 25 years after it all started, and the going assumption is that Nintendo will be planning something to celebrate the occasion.

Mario got Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a superb compilation album of three of his very best games ported to the Switch in one package, so most people reckon Nintendo is working on some sort of fan-favourite re-release or remake for Link and his pals, too.

That idea's taken an interesting twist with the news that Nintendo appears to have filed a new trademark in Australia to cover Phantom Hourglass, the DS sequel to Wind Waker that released back in 2007.

Y a quelques jours, trademark de Phantom Hourglass acceptée en Australie pic.twitter.com/c1BU56TEag Got a new PS5? This is how to save 50% on a year's PlayStation Plus subscription (US accounts) By Pocket-lint Promotion · 10 February 2021 February 9, 2021

It was a great little game, using the portable's distinctive double-screen setup to great effect and based almost entirely around stylus controls to make for a pretty unique playstyle, and has its fair share of devout fans, the more so after it was re-released for the Wii U via the Virtual Console in 2016.

That said, if this trademark means that Nintendo has some plans for the game to be more thoroughly resurrected we'd be more than a little surprised. The fact that it was built from the ground up for the DS means that there's no obvious way we can see to mimic its dual-screen gameplay on a docked Switch, the most likely destination for a current remaster or remake.

The Wii U's gamepad was a seperate controller even when gaming on the TV, so made dual-screening a little more natural. That means any Switch version could abandon touch controls entirely, which we'd frankly be very open to.

This all raises the possibility that it could be a total reimagining of the game, which would be a surprise of its own given the relative lack of polish Nintendo saw fit to impose on the 3D Mario games it re-released.

Basically, we'd say that this trademark should be taken with a pinch of salt. We absolutely believe that Nintendo has something great on its way for Zelda fans to celebrate the anniversary, but Phantom Hourglass is complicated enough to likely be no more than a simple port. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out more, either way.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.