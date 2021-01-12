(Pocket-lint) - Super Mario fans should mark 12 February 2021 in their calendars as a trio of 35th Anniversary Nintendo treats are due to arrive that day.

As well as the eagerly-anticipated Switch version of Super Mario 3D World and its all-new expansion, Bowser's Fury, there will be a special Mario Blue & Red Edition console. The third treat will be new Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibos.

The new Nintendo Switch edition with come in a colour scheme honouring Mario's outfit. It will include a special carrying case and screen protector in the box.

The console unit itself will have a red casing, with the dock in the same colour. The Joy-Cons will be blue and red, with a red strap. And, the Joy-Con grip will be blue.

There's no price yet, but we doubt it'll cost much more than the existing Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be released the same day, with a new trailer showing some of what you can expect in the expansion.

The remastered part of the release is a smartened version of the Wii U game - one of our favourites from that console generation.

Finally, the two new Amiibos will offer in-game enhancements for the forthcoming title.

