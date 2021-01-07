(Pocket-lint) - New details on the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro have emerged, reaffirming that it will output at 4K Ultra HD and feature a bigger, potentially longer lasting battery.

They also suggest that the built-in display - which is more likely to be 1080p than 4K - will be OLED, not Mini LED as previously speculated.

The details reportedly surfaced from from SciresM, a known dataminer who claims to have accessed information hidden inside Nintendo's latest firmware.

He says that there is reference to new hardware codenamed "Aura". This is thought to be the Switch Pro (AKA Nintendo Switch 2).

The device will use the same core processing as the Switch Lite and gen 2 Switch released in 2019: the Tegra X1+ chipset. However, the RealTek chip will add 4K UHD multimedia support.

He also claims that the display will be OLED - which will improve colour saturation and black levels at the very least, plus increase the viewing angle - and the new console will have "substantially" better cooling and battery life. The latter could be improved by adopting OLED tech for sure, as it is known to be less power hungry.

It is thought we'll see a Nintendo Switch Pro lauch later this year. Several renowned industry analysts recently told Gamesindustry.biz that they expect the next-generation upgrade in 2021 and that it could help bolster Switch sales enough to make the series the best selling console in the next 12 months, over PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

