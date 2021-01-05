Nintendo Switch Pro still on for 2021 release, say analysts

(Pocket-lint) - Leading games industry analysts have predicted that Nintendo will release its upgraded version of the Switch - currently known as the Nintendo Switch Pro - in 2021.

What's more, they believe Nintendo will sell more units of the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch Pro combined in 2021 than Xbox will Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation will of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

Dr Serkan Toto of Kantan Games told Gamesindustry.biz that the 4K Switch is on track for a release this year: "I predict a beefed-up 4K device is coming during Nintendo's next financial year," he said.

"The Switch will be the best-selling console this year as well, driven by more first-party games, [the] hardware refresh, and the device having developed into a lifestyle product for the mass market over the course of 2020."

Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis concurs: "I expect Nintendo's Switch family of devices to be the best-selling consoles again in 2021 following a very strong 2020. I currently have an updated version of the Switch in my forecasts for 2021," he explained to the site.

But while NPD's Mat Piscatella agrees that Switch sales will dwarf box Xbox's and PlayStation's this year, he doesn't agree that it will be fueled by a new model: "Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it will be the Nintendo Switch that ends up selling the most units of console hardware in 2021... this will be driven by content and promotional efforts rather than the release of a new iterative model."

The Nintendo Switch Pro is currently tipped to be able to play games in up to 4K. The most recent rumour suggests it might also come with a Mini-LED display - whereby the backlight is made up of thousands of tiny LEDs and therefore offer better black levels and contrast - maybe even HDR.

Writing by Rik Henderson.