Kingdom Come: Deliverance might be launching on Nintendo Switch soon

(Pocket-lint) - One of the most enjoyable role-playing games we've played in recent years is quite possibly about to make an appearance on everyone's favourite portable console.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a medieval role-playing adventure where you fill the shoes of Henry, a blacksmith's son whose life is suddenly thrown into disarray as violent, bloody battles upend his world. You then adventure through a game world based on a true story of kings, heirs, castle sieges and bloody battles in a faithfully recreated landscape of 15th century Bohemia.

What makes Kingdom Come: Deliverance interesting is you're not a knight or a master of combat, just a humble young lad trying to survive in a harsh world.

Now, Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition has appeared in the release schedule for Nintendo Switch on 18 February 2020. There's no official word from Warhorse Studios, the game's developers but we're hoping it's accurate as it would make an awesome addition to the line-up of games on Switch already.

The Royal Edition was released back in June of 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It includes all the DLC for the game including Treasures of the Past, From The Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Band of Bastards and A Woman’s Lot. So if the same edition comes to Switch there will be plenty of content for RPG lovers to enjoy.

Writing by Adrian Willings.