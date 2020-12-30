(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite both let you take screenshots or screen recordings at any time with a press of a button, and you can even share them on Facebook and Twitter. Here's how - plus how to find those pictures or videos to view later.

To capture screenshots on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, follow these steps:

Press the Capture button on the left Joy-Con. It is a square-shaped button with a circular indent.

It is located below the Directional buttons. Note you can press the Capture button quickly to take a single screenshot. Or, you can press the Capture button multiple times to take multiple screenshots.

Press the Capture button on the left of the system. It is a square-shaped button with a circular indent.

It is located below the +Control Pad. Note you can press the Capture button quickly to take a single screenshot. Or, you can press the Capture button multiple times to take multiple screenshots.

To screen record on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, follow these steps:

Press and hold the Capture button on the left Joy-Con. It is a square-shaped button with a circular indent.

It is located below the Directional buttons. Holding the Capture button for a second records the last 30 seconds of gameplay.

Press and hold the Capture button on the left of the system. It is a square-shaped button with a circular indent.

It is located below the +Control Pad. Holding the Capture button for a second records the last 30 seconds of gameplay.

To view screenshots or screen recordings on a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, follow these steps:

Press the Home button on the right Joy-Con. It is a circular-shaped button with a house symbol.

It is located below the Right stick. Go to the Album within the Home menu. It should be the third icon in the row of options.

It's a picture symbol. Once in the Album, you can edit and share them to Facebook or Twitter.

Press the Home button on the right of the system. It is a circular-shaped button with a house symbol.

It is located below the R stick. Go to the Album within the Home menu. It should be the third icon in the row of options.

It's a picture symbol. Once in the Album, you can edit and share them to Facebook or Twitter.

Check out Nintendo's support page for more details. We also have this handy Nintendo Switch tips and tricks guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.