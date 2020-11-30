(Pocket-lint) - Let's-a-go! It's 1-Up time for Nintendo fans, as Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is set to open its doors on 4 February 2021.

The theme park, based on Osaka, Japan, has long been creating the Nintendo-themed land as an expansion of its existing park.

But now we've got a glimpse of even more of what to expect. There's a Nintendo cafe. A Nintendo merch store. And a Mario Kart-themed rollercoaster. Who wouldn't want a ride on that? Bloomberg got early access and made a video to give you a better look:

The 'coaster goes extra-high-tech by using AR projection mapping, so ride-goers don Mario caps (read: headsets) to add augmented reality additions to the experience. It all sounds highly original, just as you would expect of anything adorning a Nintendo badge of approval.

It's an important step for Universal Studios and Nintendo, especially in the current climate. At the time of writing the park is open at 50 per cent capacity. But with its opening looming, and the 2020 Olympics set to take place in Japan in the summer of 2021, it's a lucrative and only-in-Japan offering that will have fans the world over jumping through hoops (or should that be grabbing at coins?) to attend. Here's hoping we get a chance in the future.

Writing by Mike Lowe.