(Pocket-lint) - The bluster of the launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has slightly overshadowed the fact that you can still pick up a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and enjoy some gaming classics on a beautifully designed system.

In fact, the Switch Lite in particular is still relatively new and can stake a clear claim as one of the best portable games consoles ever made. It's had a few discounts this Black Friday for modest amounts, and the latest chucks in a couple of superb games.

At Amazon UK you can pick up the Switch Lite bundled with both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D All-Stars for £249.98 - where the console normally costs £199 on its own. Given that these are both really popular games, that means you're getting each for about £25 on top of the console.

That's a solid deal, and also a great pair of games to start off your time with Nintendo's portable marvel, between taking a relaxing break on your very own island in Animal Crossing, and reliving some of the greatest 3D platformers ever released in the All-Stars collection.

That said, we've seen the Switch Lite for lower prices in the last week, which would make it pretty feasible to make it more affordable than this bundle. With time running out, though, this is still a pretty safe bet!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.