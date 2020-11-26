Aldi's going to sell the Nintendo Switch at its best-ever price from midnight

(Pocket-lint) - It might not get quite the level of coverage that the PS5's launch managed, but when the Nintendo Switch gets a really big discount you can still expect people to go pretty mad for it.

That's what we're anticipating when Aldi puts its planned deal live this midnight, which will see the console available for just £229.99! That's as low as we've ever seen it and certainly the best price so far this Black Friday.

Until it does go live, or in case it's already run out of stock, it's worth remembering you can get the Switch for just £10 more at ASDA, which has been live all week, so there's no chance of disappointment.

Whichever you manage to secure, you'll be getting a healthy saving on a games console that's proven itself as one of the very best, and most innovative ever released.

Between classic games, a truly inventive portable and docked design and controls that can use motion and more depending on the game, the Switch has loads of fun to offer for gamers of all types and ages.

It's worth remembering that just this summer there were global shortages of the console, too, so these discounts are even better in light of that recent struggle to even find one.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.