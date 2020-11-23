(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo's never been big on discounts, as most people know by now, but it'll still generally pop up with a decent saving or two to mark Black Friday for shoppers in the US at least, and this year turns out to be no different.

The bundle it's knocked down isn't exactly a revolutionary one - it's the old classic of the console (in its newer, improved battery version) with a bundled copy of the endlessly rewarding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus a bonus 3-month membership for Nintendo Switch online.

The pricing is the key, though - you basically get the game and membership for free, since the bundle costs the same as the console normally does on its own.

You can get the bundle from Best Buy for $299, and bask in the knowledge that you'll soon be enjoying one of the best kart racing games ever made on a system that shows absolutely no sign of slowing down in popularity.

For now, this is the standout deal for the Switch, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any more in the coming days.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.