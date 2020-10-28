(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo reportedly asked developers to "make their games 4K-ready", with rumours of a Nintendo Switch Pro ramping up. Now, the latest rumour suggests the upgraded, next-generation version of Nintendo's handheld console will pack a Mini-LED display.

According to the Economic Daily News (via Reddit), the Switch Pro's Mini-LED display will come from Taiwanese panel manufacturer Innolux Corporation. Apparently, Nintendo visited Innolux, which currently supplies to several well-known companies, including Sharp, for the purpose of obtaining upgraded screens to be used in a Switch Pro model rumoured to arrive next year

Keep in mind the current Nintendo Switch models use a backlit 720p LCD screen. As for the new Mini-LED displays, they should result in deeper colours and darker blacks along with improved contrast. Apple is reportedly considering using this technology for its future devices.

The Nintendo Switch Pro is said to be a huge improvement over the Switch, thanks to a faster processor and GPU, plus double the RAM. Storage too will be increased, allegedly, to cope with the extra space needed for 4K games. We're not likely to find out much more this year though, with the company clearly content in letting Xbox and PlayStation duke it out in the next-gen console war.

