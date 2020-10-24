(Pocket-lint) - Those who are looking to replace a broken or lost Joy-Con will likely be happy to hear Nintendo is reducing the price of a single Joy-Con controller to $39.99. That’s a 20 per cent discount or $10 less than the $49.99 that the controller originally cost.

On 23 October, Nintendo shared on Twitter that its newly discounted Joy-Con will be available starting on 9 November 2020 in the US.:

"Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red."

Two models of the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers are actually getting the new price tag next month: a right Joy-Con in red and a left Joy-Con in blue. They're the same two Joy-Con controllers included with Nintendo’s original blue-and-red Switch.

Before now, you could always buy replacement Joy-Cons if you lost or broke them. In fact, remaining at $79.99 is a full set of controllers.

This just means that you can now get a single Joy-Con controller for half the cost of a pair. A small but much-welcomed savings, for sure.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.