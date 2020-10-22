(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has reaffirmed its message that the Super Mario Bros Game & Watch, released as part of Mario's 35th anniversary celebrations, is only available as a limited run. It'll also be discontinued after 31 March 2021.

In addition, when stock runs out, that's that. So, if you don't get your hands on one by then, you are likely to be out of luck - or have to pony-up considerably more than the £50 RRP on eBay further down the line.

The good news is that Amazon and several other retailers still have stock available for pre-order.

squirrel_widget_3130106

Released on 13 November, the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros special edition handheld looks and feels like a classic 80's Game & Watch - even including a Mario version of the mono "Ball" game so synonoymous with the period.

However, it actually comes with a full colour display and will also run the NES classic Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels.

You also get a digital clock. After all, it wouldn't be a Game & Watch without the "watch".

Nintendo has also limited the releases of other Mario games and products to the end of March, with the Nintendo Switch collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars only available in its current form until then.

Writing by Rik Henderson.