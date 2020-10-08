(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has announced that its first theme park, Super Nintendo World, will open at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka next spring. Nintendo also announced it will open a Mario cafe and store in Universal Studio Japan’s Hollywood area in October.

Super Nintendo World was supposed to open ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, though the opening was ultimately delayed with the Games due to the pandemic. The highly anticipated park will have plenty of themed Nintendo attractions, complete with a Mario Kart ride.

Plus, the park will use smart wristbands connected to a mobile app to allow visitors to participate in a coin-collecting game.

Universal Studios and Nintendo have said they plan to open similar experiences in Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore parks.

As for the new Mario cafe, you'll be able to order food like Mario and Luigi pancake sandwiches and a Super Mushroom drink, while the store will sell merchandise like T-shirts. In fact, Nintendo's announcement about Super Nintendo World's delayed opening mostly focused on the cafe and store. The company published several renders of what the spaces look like and what you'll be able to buy there.

The Mario cafe and store are slated to open in Universal Studio Japan's Hollywood area on 16 October 2020. Super Nintendo World is expected to open roughly six months later, sometime in spring 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.