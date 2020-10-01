(Pocket-lint) - To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, a version of Super Mario Bros is available for free to members of Nintendo Switch Online.

Called Super Mario Bros. 35, it is essentially the first game in the series, as originally released on NES in 1985 but with a twist. It's an online multiplayer battle royale game where 35 players compete to be the last one standing.

Each plays through a timed stage of Super Mario Bros. and, as they dispatch enemies, they appear on rivals screens. You can also earn extra time to extend your play. The one who survives the longest is the winner.

With games like Fall Guys being so popular right now, this could make for some great battles.

Daily challenges and special battles will be available in the game too.

Nintendo Switch Online members can download Super Mario Bros. 35 from now until 31 March 2021 - when it will no longer be available (according to Nintendo).

You can find out much more about Nintendo's monthly subscription service here. It costs £3.49 / $3.99 per month or £17.99 / $19.99 a year. As well as enable online play for the majority of Switch games, it gives access to a vast collection of NES and SNES games to play on the console.

Writing by Rik Henderson.