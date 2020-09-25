(Pocket-lint) - Animal Crossing is getting an update at the end of the month that is appropriately themed for the spooky side of this year's holiday season.

That's right. Halloween is coming to your island. Nintendo has announced the new autumn update for Animal Crossing will introduce the ability to grow and harvest pumpkins, as well as the ability to collect Halloween candy and purchase ghoulish costumes. The pumpkins in the game can even be used for DIY projects.

As for the big night, on 31 October, Nintendo said neighbors will "gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations":

"You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the 'czar of Halloween. By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear."

Animal Crossing's free update will land on 30 September 2020. Those who grab the update will also get a virtual Ring Con controller from Ring Fit Adventure.

For more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how the game works, check out our review here and our tips and tricks guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.